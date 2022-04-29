What cause is Ratan Tata dedicating his 'last years' to? Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 84 year old industrialist along with Prime Minister Modi inaugurated seven state-of-the-art cancer hospitals and laid the foundation stone for seven more.
Industrialist Ratan Tata was in Assam attending a government event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
During the event, the 84 year old said," I dedicate my last years to help make Assam a state that recognises and is recognised by all." This statement has won hearts all over the internet.
Ratan Tata along with PM Modi inaugurated seven state-of-the-art cancer hospitals and laid the foundation stone for seven more.
"Today, seven new cancer hospitals have been inaugurated in Assam. There was a time, even one hospital getting opened up in seven years was a thing to celebrate. Times have changed now. I have been told three more cancer
"Aaj Assam ka bahut important din hai...(today is a very important day for Assam)," the 84-year-old tycoon said in Hindi, as he clarified that he was not very well-versed with the language, and underlined: "Whatever I say, I will say it from my heart."
"Today is a very important day in the history of the state of Assam. It is the day that raises Assam to a higher level in terms of healthcare and treatment of cancer... It really is a day that for cancer, which is not a rich man's disease, the state is being equipped to serve millions. None of this would have taken place if it was not for the chief minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma)... and of course without the support of the prime minister."
"It is humbling and a matter of pride that this event today is a culmination of very advance thinking."
On Thursday, PM Modi launched Asia’s largest cancer care network by inaugurating seven hospitals at Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Golaghat to be constructed under Phase 2 of the project.
Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is executing a project to build South Asia's largest affordable cancer care network with 17 Cancer care hospitals spread across the state.
Under Phase 1 of the project, out of 10 hospitals, the construction of seven hospitals have been completed while three hospitals are at various level of construction. Phase 2 of the project will witness the construction of seven new cancer hospitals.
“There was a time when setting up one hospital in seven years was considered a big achievement. But today in Assam, seven new hospitals were inaugurated in a day. Three other cancer hospitals are under construction and the foundation stone of seven more have been laid," Modi said at a public meeting in Dibrugarh. These cancer hospitals are built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat.
“Such widespread and specialised cancer care network in Assam is needed as the state and rest of northeast has been witnessing a large number of cancer cases. Earlier patients from poor and middle-class families had to go outside the state for treatment," he added.
