What cause is Ratan Tata dedicating his 'last years' to? Read here

"Today is a very important day in the history of the state of Assam. It is the day that raises Assam to a higher level in terms of healthcare and treatment of cancer... It really is a day that for cancer, which is not a rich man's disease, the state is being equipped to serve millions. None of this would have taken place if it was not for the chief minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma)... and of course without the support of the prime minister."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}