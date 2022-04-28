This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
During the programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone for more than 2950 Amrit Sarovar projects. The state will develop these Amrit Sarovars at a cumulative cost of around ₹1150 crore
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for projects relating to healthcare and education including a Veterinary College in Diphu, Degree College in West Karbi Anglong and Agricultural College in Kolonga.These projects, worth more than ₹500 crore, is expected to bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for projects relating to healthcare and education including a Veterinary College in Diphu, Degree College in West Karbi Anglong and Agricultural College in Kolonga.These projects, worth more than ₹500 crore, is expected to bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region.
During the programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone for more than 2950 Amrit Sarovar projects. The state will develop these Amrit Sarovars at a cumulative cost of around ₹1150 crore.
During the programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone for more than 2950 Amrit Sarovar projects. The state will develop these Amrit Sarovars at a cumulative cost of around ₹1150 crore.
Addressing the gathering PM Modi said,"Last year, several organisations from Karbi Anglong joined the resolve for peace and development. Bodo Accord opened new doors for lasting peace in 2020: PM Modi in Karbi Anglong."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Addressing the gathering PM Modi said,"Last year, several organisations from Karbi Anglong joined the resolve for peace and development. Bodo Accord opened new doors for lasting peace in 2020: PM Modi in Karbi Anglong."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Recently, Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, was removed from 23 districts in the Assam. We have removed AFSPA from many areas of the North East as a result of better law and order," the PM further said in his address.
“Recently, Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, was removed from 23 districts in the Assam. We have removed AFSPA from many areas of the North East as a result of better law and order," the PM further said in his address.
"With the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', the solution to border-related issues is being sought today. The recent agreement reached between Assam and Meghalaya will encourage others also," the PM said.
"With the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', the solution to border-related issues is being sought today. The recent agreement reached between Assam and Meghalaya will encourage others also," the PM said.