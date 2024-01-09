Assam police confiscate drugs worth over ₹100 crore, biggest haul in state
Assam police confiscated contraband worth ₹100 crore in the state's biggest-ever drug haul. Four drug peddlers were arrested during the joint operation with the special task force.
Assam police confiscated different types of contraband worth ₹100 crore in what can be called the state's biggest-ever drug haul on Tuesday. The police also arrested four drug peddlers in Karimganj district.
