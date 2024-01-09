 Assam police confiscate drugs worth over ₹100 crore, biggest haul in state | Mint
Assam police confiscate drugs worth over ₹100 crore, biggest haul in state

Assam police confiscated contraband worth ₹100 crore in the state's biggest-ever drug haul. Four drug peddlers were arrested during the joint operation with the special task force.

Drugs worth 100 crore was recovered in Karimganj district, Assam on Tuesday (ANI)

Assam police confiscated different types of contraband worth 100 crore in what can be called the state's biggest-ever drug haul on Tuesday. The police also arrested four drug peddlers in Karimganj district. 

The joint operation was carried out by the special task force of Assam police and Karimganj district police. The drug peddlers were transporting drugs into the state from Mizoram. 

"This is probably the largest drug seizure in eastern India in terms of market value. The drugs confiscated are worth at least 100 crore in the market," STF deputy inspector general Parthasarathi Mahanta told PTI.

The inspector general also said that the prices of narcotics have gone up due to continuous and effective operations and aggressive actions by Assam Police.

“We got input about the movement of drugs from Mizoram and initiated the operation. We intercepted a car bearing Mizoram registration plate at Suprakandi under Nilambazar police station (in Karimganj) at around 2.15 pm on Tuesday," Mahanta explained.

Acting on the tip, the police team searched the vehicle and recovered 5.1 kg of heroin, 64,000 Yaba tablets, and four packets of foreign cigarettes concealed inside the side body panels of its trunk.

Out of the four people arrested, one is a woman from Mizoram. She along with two others apprehended hail from Thenzawl in Mizoram, while the fourth in an inhabitant of Karimganj itself, the DIG said.

The successful operation also earned applause from the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Praising the police officials in his X post, the Assam CM wrote, “BIGGEST EVER DRUGS HAUL WORTH OVER 100 CRORE. In a joint operation by @STFAssam & @karimganjpolice at Suprakandi a huge quantity of drugs have been recovered 📦5.1 kg heroin 💊64,000 YABA tablets 🚭4 packets of foreign cigarettes 4 people have been arrested in this connection. Superb job @assampolice."

In response to Assam CM's appreciation, Assam Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh said, "Grateful for the appreciation and recognition Sir. Our commitment to fulfill your resolve of a drug-free Assam is unwavering."

Published: 09 Jan 2024, 09:35 PM IST
