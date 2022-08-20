Board of Secondary Education Assam will be conducting the Grade III and Grade IV Written examinations on 21 August and 28 August, 11 September
The Assam Police on Saturday, 20 August, informed that several districts in the state will be under Section 144 of the CrPC on 21, 28 August and on 11 September. The districts that will be under curfew are the ones where the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) for class III and Class IV posts will be held.
The Assam Police said the section 144 would be imposed in order to conduct the examination in a ‘free, fair and transparent manner’.
Board of Secondary Education Assam will be conducting the Grade III and Grade IV Written examinations on 21 August and 28 August, 11 September. Candidates can download the Assam Direct Recruitment Admit Card from the official website at sebaonline.org.
“‘Sec 144 Promulgated’ State Level Recruitment for Class III & IV Posts to be held on 21-08-2022, 28-08-2022 & 11-09-2022," a tweet by the Assam Police read.
The Assam Police in their directive further informed that gathering of people within a radius of 100 metres of each examination centre other than candidates, scribes and officials engaged for conduct and monitoring of examination is prohibited on the mentioned dates.
The directive said that candidates will not be allowed to carry the following items to the examination centre-
-Any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media devices such as smart watches, health bands, electronic pen/scanner, Bluetooth devices, ear- phones, microphones or any other such devices either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device.
-Calculator, pen drives, bits of paper etc.
-Textual material (printed or written) and
-Any item which could be used for adopting unfair means.
The notice said that if any candidate is found to be possessing these items will be punished under relevant provisions of law.
Assam SLRC Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download
-Visit the official site of SEBA on sebaonline.org.
-Click on Assam SLRC Admit Card 2022 for Class 3 link available on the home page.
