Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: The Assam police, on Monday, registersed an FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani over 'obscene' remarks made in 'India's Got Latent' show.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also confirmed the same in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter. The FIR has also been lodged against Apoorva Makhija and Jaspreet Singh, who were present in the show.

India's Got Latent's host, Samay Raina, and Ranveer Allahbadia have been facing intense backlash and trolling, following BeerBiceps ‘watch parents have sex’ remark.

Complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia After Ranveer's video went viral, a Mumbai Police team was dispatched to the India's Got Latent studio on Monday.

While speaking to reporters, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also said that ‘action would be taken’ against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and the YouTubers.

The National Human Rights Commission also sent a letter to YouTube, asking for the removal of videos containing Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks.

"The availability of such content on widely accessible platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, poses a grave threat to the safety, dignity and the mental well-being of children, including women," the human rights body said in its letter.

Ranveer Allahbadia apologises Following the massive row, Ranveer Allahbadia also issued a video statement, apologising for the crude question. He stated: “My comment was not appropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry."

B Praak cancels appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia's apology, however, was not able to mend the wounds. Recently, renowned singer B Praak, famous for hits like Teri Mitti, publicly announced his withdrawal from an upcoming appearance on BeerBiceps' podcast following the wave of backlash.

