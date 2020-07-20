Assam Police uses Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar dialogue to put out covid message

The Assam Police on Saturday took to Twitter to put out the important message of social distancing, with a Bollywood twist. The tweet featured Shah Rukh Khan in his signature pose, arms spread wide, with a mask photo-shopped onto his face. It also quoted a popular dialogue from his blockbuster movie Baazigar, altered to set the social distancing narrative.

"Social Distancing can save lives. Or as @iamsrk would say, 'Kabhi kabhi paas aaane ke liye kuch door jaana padta hai, aur door jakar paas aane walon ko Baazigar kehte hai (sic). Stay Six feet apart and be a Baazigar!'" tweeted the official Assam Police handle with a morphed picture of SRK with his iconic hands wide open.

"Social Distancing can save lives. Or as @iamsrk would say, 'Kabhi kabhi paas aaane ke liye kuch door jaana padta hai, aur door jakar paas aane walon ko Baazigar kehte hai (sic). Stay Six feet apart and be a Baazigar!'" tweeted the official Assam Police handle with a morphed picture of SRK with his iconic hands wide open.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam remains critical with most of the rivers including the Brahmaputra flowing menacingly above the danger mark, the water level of the Barak river which flows through Cachar district in the state too has been on the rise in the recent days.

Assam reported 1,018 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths due to the disease on Sunday, taking the state’s infection tally to 23,999 and the death toll to 57, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.