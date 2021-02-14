OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Assam polls: Rahul Gandhi to start Congress campaign today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

Assam polls: Rahul Gandhi to start Congress campaign today

1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 05:43 AM IST ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday will kick-start the party's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam. He will address a rally in Sivasagar.

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday will kick-start the party's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam. He will address a rally in Sivasagar.

This will be the maiden visit of Rahul Gandhi to the poll-bound Assam this year. Notably, Congress had announced last month that it will form an alliance with five political parties to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FILE PHOTO: A view of the White House in Washington, U.S.

US raises concerns over China's interference in WHO's probe on Covid-19 origin

2 min read . 07:57 AM IST
Currently, the fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai out of all the four metro cities.

Petrol, diesel prices continue to surge in Delhi, Mumbai. Check fuel rates in your city

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Vinod will donate a kidney to his wife at a private hospital in Ahmedabad today

Gujarat man to donate kidney to his ailing wife on Valentine's Day

1 min read . 07:45 AM IST
Myanmar protesters residing in Japan stand on pictures of Myanmar's army chief Min Aung Hlaing

Myanmar army makes it mandatory to report overnight visitors at homes

1 min read . 07:39 AM IST

Addressing a press conference on January 20 in Guwahati, Ripun Bora, President, Assam Congress had said, "In upcoming Assam Assembly polls, Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI (Marxist), CPI (Marxist-Leninist) and Anchalik Gana Morcha will fight together to oust BJP. We will keep our doors open for other regional and anti-BJP parties to join us."The elections for the 126-seat Assam Assembly are likely to take place in April-May this year. However, the election schedule is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout