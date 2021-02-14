Subscribe
Assam polls: Rahul Gandhi to start Congress campaign today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Assam polls: Rahul Gandhi to start Congress campaign today

1 min read . 05:43 AM IST ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday will kick-start the party's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam. He will address a rally in Sivasagar.

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday will kick-start the party's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam. He will address a rally in Sivasagar.

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday will kick-start the party's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam. He will address a rally in Sivasagar.

This will be the maiden visit of Rahul Gandhi to the poll-bound Assam this year. Notably, Congress had announced last month that it will form an alliance with five political parties to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

This will be the maiden visit of Rahul Gandhi to the poll-bound Assam this year. Notably, Congress had announced last month that it will form an alliance with five political parties to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference on January 20 in Guwahati, Ripun Bora, President, Assam Congress had said, "In upcoming Assam Assembly polls, Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI (Marxist), CPI (Marxist-Leninist) and Anchalik Gana Morcha will fight together to oust BJP. We will keep our doors open for other regional and anti-BJP parties to join us."The elections for the 126-seat Assam Assembly are likely to take place in April-May this year. However, the election schedule is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India. (ANI)

