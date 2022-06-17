"In view of the prediction by IMD of incessant rains in Kamrup Metropolitan District tomorrow, all educational institutions (Govt. & Private both) to be closed down for tomorrow(17.6.2022) with exception of conduct of examinations which have been already scheduled,"tweeted Kamrup Metro District Administration on Thursday. The administration has urged people not to venture out of their homes unless necessary.

