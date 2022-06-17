Assam rains: The Kamrup (Metro) district administration issued an advisory and asked the educational institutions in Guwahati to remain close for another consecutive day today.
Assam continued to reel under heavy rain for the third consecutive day on Thursday and also expected to witness heavy rainfall today as predicted by India Meteorological Department(IMD).
The Kamrup (Metro) district administration issued an advisory and asked the educational institutions in Guwahati to remain close for another consecutive day today.
"In view of the prediction by IMD of incessant rains in Kamrup Metropolitan District tomorrow, all educational institutions (Govt. & Private both) to be closed down for tomorrow(17.6.2022) with exception of conduct of examinations which have been already scheduled,"tweeted Kamrup Metro District Administration on Thursday. The administration has urged people not to venture out of their homes unless necessary.
Life has come to a standstill in Guwahati due to continued waterlogging in most parts for the third consecutive day with areas such as Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagae, Zoo Road, Six Mile, Noonmati, Bhootnath, Maligaon figuring among the worst-affected.
Meanwhilewith two more deaths reported due to landslides on Wednesday, and the flood situation taking a turn for the worse, officials said. In Guwahati, three persons suffered injuries in Noonmati area as multiple landslides were reported across the city during the day.
The centre has issued 'red alert' for Assam and Meghalaya from Tuesday to Thursday and 'orange alert' on Friday and Saturday.
In several areas, including Joypur in Kharguli area, Bonda Colony, South Sarania, Amayapur in Geetanagar and 12 Mile, debris pileup led to road blockades. Work to clear the road leading to Nizarapar, where stands Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika's residence, was underway, the officials stated.
Torrential rain has also damaged two electric poles near Raj Bhavan here.
At least 18 districts in the state are still experiencing heavy showers, with inundation of fresh areas reported from Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Nalbari and Barpeta. Two children were crushed to death when a landslide led to a house collapse in Azad Nagar area of Goalpara district, raising the toll due to floods and landslides in Assam this year rose to 44, they said.
