IMD issues extremely heavy rain warning, red alert for this city. Details here

IMD issues red alert: Incessant rain since Monday night created havoc in Guwahati, leading to knee-deep water logging on all major and minor roads across the city, while at some places water has touched the chest level
Assam government has issued a notification in which it has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Guwahati due to a red alert warning for heavy rainfall by IMD. Guwahati has received 81.5 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours which falls under the 'heavy rain' category in the last 24 hours.
"In view of the weather forecast issued by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding incessant rainfall in Kamrup Metropolitan District for tomorrow i.e 15/06/2022, it is hereby advised to all educational institutions (both Govt. and Private) to be closed down for tomorrow with the exception of conduct of examinations which have already been scheduled," according to the official notification.
The RMC has issued 'Red Alert' for Assam and Meghalaya and predicted up to isolated and scattered "extremely heavy rainfall" from Tuesday to Thursday, while 'Orange Alert' for Friday and Saturday.
With the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati predicting "extremely heavy rainfall" over the next few days, the situation is expected to deteriorate further and more people are likely to throng the relief camps.
ASDMA said landslides have been reported from at least 19 places in and around the city, including Kamakhya, Kharghuli, Hengerabari, Silpukhuri, Uzan Bazar, Gandhi Basti and Chandmari Colony, but there were no casualties.
Incessant rain since Monday night created havoc in Guwahati, leading to knee-deep water logging on all major and minor roads across the city, while at some places water has touched the chest level.
The entrance and the approach road of the Guwahati railway station was totally submerged, inconveniencing passengers.
Scores of vehicles, including school buses, were stuck on the roads as their engines failed in the flood waters, which have also entered hundreds of houses in the city.
Massive traffic jams were reported from many areas with vehicles being stranded for several hours.
Flooding was reported from Zoo Road, RG Baruah Road, GS Road, Nabin Nagar, Anil Nagar, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, Hedayetpur, MLA quarters in Dispur, Lachit Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Jyotikuchi, Ghoramara, VIP Road, Rajgarh Road, Jorabat and Chatribari, among other areas.
The weather report said that moisture incursion is very likely to continue due to strong lower level winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India from June 14-18.
"Under its influence, widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to continue over Northeastern states from June 14-18 2022," RMC said.
