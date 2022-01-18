Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday informed that the state had recorded 8,072 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours.

State health minister Keshab Mahanta highlighted that this was the highest single day count recorded in the state from the onset of the pandemic.

The positivity rate in the state remained at 12.62%, Assam CM's tweet informed.

Sarma also mentioned that the recovery rate in the state was 94.39%.

The state also recorded 16 Covid-19 related deaths in the past twenty four hours.

Of the total Covid-19 positive cases recorded in a day, Kamrup Metropolitan district itself accounted for 1996 cases, Sarma added.

The CM on Monday had said that the Covid-19 vaccination is not mandatory, but people who are not willing to get vaccinated must stay at home.

"In Assam, if necessary, then the Covid-19 vaccination certificate will have to be shown. We cannot allow anti-public work to happen," Sarma had said.

The Assam government also revised the timings of night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am with effect from 8 January until further orders. Earlier, the night curfew timings in Assam was from 11.30 am to 6 pm.

