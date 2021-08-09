As the Covid-19 positivity rate improves, the Assam government has decided to reduce the curfew timings imposed in the state.

As per a new government order, the curfew will now be in force from 6 pm to 5 am, instead of the earlier 12-hour duration of 5 pm to 5 am.

Accordingly, shops and restaurants will be able to function till 5 pm.

"All workplaces, business/commercial establishments, dine-in restaurants, hotels, resorts, dhabas and other eateries, the takeaway of food items from restaurants/dhabas and other eateries, opening of sale counters, showrooms etc. of cold storages and warehouses, shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will be up to 5 pm across the state," read the order.

"All inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended. However, the movement of goods shall continue," it added.

Further, the order states that a maximum of 10 people can attend marriage or funeral programmes. Wearing face masks is compulsory in all public places.

"Need-based conduct of offline classes in some premier institutions, graded re-opening of religious places and state-protected monuments and sites etc will be comprehensively reviewed depending on the progression of reduction in caseload," the government order stated.

"Other restrictions including the odd-even formula for plying of vehicles, declaration of containment zones and exemptions as notified in the order of 2 August shall continue to remain in force," it added.

The state government had last week said that there would be no round the clock curfew in the state, issuing a revised and consolidated directive for both rural and urban areas.

Covid situation in state

Assam's Covid-19 tally increased to 5,74,100 on Sunday as 568 more people tested positive for the disease in the state, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. The positivity rate stands at 0.97%.

The state reported 15 more deaths due to the disease, it said.

The NHM said 1,347 more Covid-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the toll as the patients suffered from other ailments too.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metropolitan reported the highest at 123, followed by 40 in Lakhimpur, 38 in Jorhat and 27 in Kamrup.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, has so far reported a total of 1,15,977 Covid-19 cases.

Currently, the state has a total of 9,712 active cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) while some are under home isolation.

Assam's overall positivity rate stands at 2.93%.

The NHM said a total of 1,24,17,118 doses of vaccines have been administered in Assam. This includes 1,02,55,975 first doses and 21,61,143 second doses.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.