Accordingly, shops and restaurants will be able to function till 5 pm.
"All workplaces, business/commercial establishments, dine-in restaurants, hotels, resorts, dhabas and other eateries, the takeaway of food items from restaurants/dhabas and other eateries, opening of sale counters, showrooms etc. of cold storages and warehouses, shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will be up to 5 pm across the state," read the order.
"All inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended. However, the movement of goods shall continue," it added.
Further, the order states that a maximum of 10 people can attend marriage or funeral programmes. Wearing face masks is compulsory in all public places.
"Need-based conduct of offline classes in some premier institutions, graded re-opening of religious places and state-protected monuments and sites etc will be comprehensively reviewed depending on the progression of reduction in caseload," the government order stated.
"Other restrictions including the odd-even formula for plying of vehicles, declaration of containment zones and exemptions as notified in the order of 2 August shall continue to remain in force," it added.