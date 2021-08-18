Assam relaxes Covid-19 guidelines from today; Here's what's allowed, what's not

The Assam government has relaxed curfew timings and inter-district movement of passengers from today ( Wednesday) according to the revised Covid-19 SOPs for the state.

As per the revised guidelines, the Assam government has allowed the opening of final year classes of technical education.

Assam has revised the SOPs as the state witnessed a decline in Covid-19 cases.

“In exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 22(2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as chairperson, state executive committee of the state disaster management authority, Assam, do hereby issues the following directives for both rural and urban areas which will remain in force w.e.f 5 am of August 18 until further orders," an official order stated.

Here are the Assam government's new Covid-19 related guidelines:

1. All shops, commercial establishments, offices, banks, will be allowed to remain open till 6 pm

2. Hotels, resorts, bars, will also be allowed to remain open till 6 pm, though cinema halls will remain closed

3. Inter-district movement of private passenger vehicles has been allowed, though entry and exit from Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati comes, will remain suspended.

4. Movement of goods carrying vehicles was already allowed and public transport between the districts remained suspended.

5. The odd-even rule for plying of vehicles has been lifted.

6.Final year classes for MBBS, engineering, aeronautical engineering, and BSc and GNM nursing courses will resume from Wednesday

7. Public meetings in open spaces will be allowed with a maximum of 200 people and in auditoriums, with 50% seating capacity, and all attendees must be fully vaccinated.

8. For marriages, last rites, etc, the number of people permitted to attend has been increased to 25.

9. Iconic religious places have also been allowed to open for devotees with permission given for 20 visitors per hour, while for other religious places, the number of devotees has been fixed at 10. Female government employees with children below three years of age will be allowed to work from home.

Assam's cumulative coronavirus cases have surged to 5,81,398, while the death toll has reached 5,513. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 97.49%.

The overall positivity rate stood at 2.83%, while the daily test positivity rate was at 0.73%. The state has vaccinated 1.47 crore people to date.

