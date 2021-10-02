This state relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, allows cinema halls to reopen

The NHM said 1,347 more Covid-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of fatalities caused by coronavirus as they had other ailments too. With detection of 303 patients against testing of 47,515 samples on Friday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.64 per cent for the day, the bulletin said. The state had reported 376 coronavirus positive cases on Thursday against testing of 47,611 samples. Out of the new cases, Kamrup Metropolitan recorded the highest at 70, followed by Jorhat (27), Sonitpur (26) and Kamrup (25). With 6,02,466 total Covid-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.55 per cent against the testing of 2,36,10,882 samples so far, the NHM said.

