Assam government revised the existing SOP (Standard operating procedure), which will remain enforced from August 18 until further orders.

Assam government today announced further relaxations in the Covid-19 related curbs which will remain enforced from August 18 until further orders "Night curfew between 7 pm and 5 am will now be enforced,"according to the letter from the top official of Assam.

The new guidelines, which also permits the opening of final year classes of technical education, will be effective from 5 am on Wednesday until further orders

Inter-district movement of private passenger vehicles has been allowed, though entry and exit from Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati comes, will remain suspended

Containment Zones:

In case the test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches more than 10 - cases in the last seven days, the jurisdictional District Magistrate will notify such areas as total containment zones in consultation with MD, NHM and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID-19.

However, in such zones, emergency services will continue round the clock and essential services including shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder, etc. will remain open up 6 PM

Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce in such areas will continue round the clock.

Revised Covid guidelines issued by by the Assam government:

The curfew timings in the state has been relaxed by an hour and will now begin at 7pm in evening

Opening of workplace and business and commercial establishments--> Upto 6pm

Functioning of Government and Private Offices/ Establishments--> Upto 6pm

Opening of shops and commercial establishments--> Upto 6pm

Shops dealing with groceres, bus and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder--> Upto 6pm

Dine-in Restaurants, Dhabas and other eateries (Upto 50% of seating capacity)--> Upto 6pm

Takeaway of food items from restaurants, Dhabas and other eateries--> Upto 6pm

Opening of Sale counters, showroom etc. of cold storages and warehouses-->Upto 6pm

The odd-even rule for plying of vehicles has been lifted, the minister said. Regarding reopening of educational institutions, Mahanta said final year classes for MBBS, engineering, aeronautical engineering and BSc and GNM nursing courses will resume from Wednesday

Public meetings in open spaces will be allowed with a maximum of 200 people and in auditoriums, with 50 per cent seating capacity, and all attendees must be fully vaccinated, with the onus to ensure compliance on the organisers.

For marriages, last rites, etc, the number of people permitted to attend has been increased to 25 by the new guidelines. Iconic religious places have also been allowed to open for devotees with permission given for 20 visitors per hour, while for other religious places, the number of devotees has been fixed at 10

