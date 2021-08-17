Assam relaxes Covid-related curfew restrictions. Details here

Assam relaxes Covid-related curfew restrictions. Details here2 min read . 12:50 PM IST
- The curfew timings in the state has been relaxed by an hour and will now begin at 7pm in evening
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Assam government revised the existing SOP (Standard operating procedure), which will remain enforced from August 18 until further orders.
Assam government revised the existing SOP (Standard operating procedure), which will remain enforced from August 18 until further orders.
Assam government today announced further relaxations in the Covid-19 related curbs which will remain enforced from August 18 until further orders "Night curfew between 7 pm and 5 am will now be enforced,"according to the letter from the top official of Assam.
Assam government today announced further relaxations in the Covid-19 related curbs which will remain enforced from August 18 until further orders "Night curfew between 7 pm and 5 am will now be enforced,"according to the letter from the top official of Assam.
The new guidelines, which also permits the opening of final year classes of technical education, will be effective from 5 am on Wednesday until further orders
The new guidelines, which also permits the opening of final year classes of technical education, will be effective from 5 am on Wednesday until further orders
Inter-district movement of private passenger vehicles has been allowed, though entry and exit from Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati comes, will remain suspended
Inter-district movement of private passenger vehicles has been allowed, though entry and exit from Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati comes, will remain suspended
Containment Zones:
Containment Zones:
In case the test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches more than 10 - cases in the last seven days, the jurisdictional District Magistrate will notify such areas as total containment zones in consultation with MD, NHM and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID-19.
In case the test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches more than 10 - cases in the last seven days, the jurisdictional District Magistrate will notify such areas as total containment zones in consultation with MD, NHM and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID-19.
However, in such zones, emergency services will continue round the clock and essential services including shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder, etc. will remain open up 6 PM
However, in such zones, emergency services will continue round the clock and essential services including shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder, etc. will remain open up 6 PM
Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce in such areas will continue round the clock.
Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce in such areas will continue round the clock.
Revised Covid guidelines issued by by the Assam government:
Revised Covid guidelines issued by by the Assam government:
The curfew timings in the state has been relaxed by an hour and will now begin at 7pm in evening
The curfew timings in the state has been relaxed by an hour and will now begin at 7pm in evening
Opening of workplace and business and commercial establishments--> Upto 6pm
Opening of workplace and business and commercial establishments--> Upto 6pm
Functioning of Government and Private Offices/ Establishments--> Upto 6pm
Functioning of Government and Private Offices/ Establishments--> Upto 6pm
Opening of shops and commercial establishments--> Upto 6pm
Opening of shops and commercial establishments--> Upto 6pm
Shops dealing with groceres, bus and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder--> Upto 6pm
Shops dealing with groceres, bus and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder--> Upto 6pm
Dine-in Restaurants, Dhabas and other eateries (Upto 50% of seating capacity)--> Upto 6pm
Dine-in Restaurants, Dhabas and other eateries (Upto 50% of seating capacity)--> Upto 6pm
Takeaway of food items from restaurants, Dhabas and other eateries--> Upto 6pm
Takeaway of food items from restaurants, Dhabas and other eateries--> Upto 6pm
Opening of Sale counters, showroom etc. of cold storages and warehouses-->Upto 6pm
Opening of Sale counters, showroom etc. of cold storages and warehouses-->Upto 6pm
The odd-even rule for plying of vehicles has been lifted, the minister said. Regarding reopening of educational institutions, Mahanta said final year classes for MBBS, engineering, aeronautical engineering and BSc and GNM nursing courses will resume from Wednesday
The odd-even rule for plying of vehicles has been lifted, the minister said. Regarding reopening of educational institutions, Mahanta said final year classes for MBBS, engineering, aeronautical engineering and BSc and GNM nursing courses will resume from Wednesday
Public meetings in open spaces will be allowed with a maximum of 200 people and in auditoriums, with 50 per cent seating capacity, and all attendees must be fully vaccinated, with the onus to ensure compliance on the organisers.
Public meetings in open spaces will be allowed with a maximum of 200 people and in auditoriums, with 50 per cent seating capacity, and all attendees must be fully vaccinated, with the onus to ensure compliance on the organisers.
For marriages, last rites, etc, the number of people permitted to attend has been increased to 25 by the new guidelines. Iconic religious places have also been allowed to open for devotees with permission given for 20 visitors per hour, while for other religious places, the number of devotees has been fixed at 10
For marriages, last rites, etc, the number of people permitted to attend has been increased to 25 by the new guidelines. Iconic religious places have also been allowed to open for devotees with permission given for 20 visitors per hour, while for other religious places, the number of devotees has been fixed at 10
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!