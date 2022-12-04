Assam reports 2,269 HIV cases so far, maximum since last two years

Assam reports 2,269 HIV cases so far, maximum since last two years1 min read . 03:39 PM IST
Assam has reported 2,269 positive HIV cases since April in 2023. The number of cases reached a record high since past two years in the state
Assam has reported 2,269 positive HIV cases since April in 2023. The number of cases reached a record high since past two years in the state
Breaking its two-year record, HIV cases in Assam reached 2,269 since April this year, stated official data. The number of detected cases was 2,366 last year, and 1,288 in 2020-21.
Breaking its two-year record, HIV cases in Assam reached 2,269 since April this year, stated official data. The number of detected cases was 2,366 last year, and 1,288 in 2020-21.
Around 5,57,747 HIV tests were conducted in Assam from April to October this year. Out of them, 2,269 samples turned out to be HIV positive, reported PTI citing data made available by the Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS).
Around 5,57,747 HIV tests were conducted in Assam from April to October this year. Out of them, 2,269 samples turned out to be HIV positive, reported PTI citing data made available by the Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS).
India's HIV prevalence rate is 0.21 per cent and it is 0.09% for Assam. Out of the total cases, 132 were pregnant women who were suffering from the Human Immunodeficiency Virus(HIV). The has been a constant growth in HIV cases in the state for past two years.
India's HIV prevalence rate is 0.21 per cent and it is 0.09% for Assam. Out of the total cases, 132 were pregnant women who were suffering from the Human Immunodeficiency Virus(HIV). The has been a constant growth in HIV cases in the state for past two years.
According to the NACO HIV Estimation Report 2021, Assam has a total of 25,073 people living with HIV.
According to the NACO HIV Estimation Report 2021, Assam has a total of 25,073 people living with HIV.
"Out of this, 45 per cent of PLHIVs are female. Children living with HIV is 3 per cent," said Rajib Sarma, ASACS Assistant Director. The number of people living with the virus by taking Anti-Retroviral therapy(ART) is 10,765 in Assam.
"Out of this, 45 per cent of PLHIVs are female. Children living with HIV is 3 per cent," said Rajib Sarma, ASACS Assistant Director. The number of people living with the virus by taking Anti-Retroviral therapy(ART) is 10,765 in Assam.
Kamrup Metropolitan has the largest number of HIV cases in Assam. Kamrup has 7,610 cases, followed by Cachar at 5,200 cases, Nagaon at 1,602 cases, and Dibrugarh at 1,402 cases.
Kamrup Metropolitan has the largest number of HIV cases in Assam. Kamrup has 7,610 cases, followed by Cachar at 5,200 cases, Nagaon at 1,602 cases, and Dibrugarh at 1,402 cases.
Rajib Sarma also informed about the transmission pattern of the virus in the state. Around 81.63 per cent of the people infected with the virus come in its contact through the heterosexual route. Whereas 5.54 per cent come in contact through HIV-infected syringes and needles, the parent-to-child transmission of the disease is 4.76 per cent. 0.85 % of HIV cases are transmitted through blood and blood products, whereas 4.61 per cent are transmitted through the homosexual route.
Rajib Sarma also informed about the transmission pattern of the virus in the state. Around 81.63 per cent of the people infected with the virus come in its contact through the heterosexual route. Whereas 5.54 per cent come in contact through HIV-infected syringes and needles, the parent-to-child transmission of the disease is 4.76 per cent. 0.85 % of HIV cases are transmitted through blood and blood products, whereas 4.61 per cent are transmitted through the homosexual route.
To reduce HIV cases in the state by spreading awareness among the people, the ASACS is using several ways to campaign about the condition. Assam government is running several awareness campaigns by using the press, outdoor advertising, folk arts, social media, etc.
To reduce HIV cases in the state by spreading awareness among the people, the ASACS is using several ways to campaign about the condition. Assam government is running several awareness campaigns by using the press, outdoor advertising, folk arts, social media, etc.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)