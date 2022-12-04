Assam reports 2,269 HIV cases so far, maximum since last two years

Rajib Sarma also informed about the transmission pattern of the virus in the state. Around 81.63 per cent of the people infected with the virus come in its contact through the heterosexual route. Whereas 5.54 per cent come in contact through HIV-infected syringes and needles, the parent-to-child transmission of the disease is 4.76 per cent. 0.85 % of HIV cases are transmitted through blood and blood products, whereas 4.61 per cent are transmitted through the homosexual route.