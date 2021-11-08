The Assam government has exempted children below 10 years of age from its mandatory Covid test guidelines for entering the state. In a notification, the health department said that mandatory Covid testing of children below 10 years of age entering Assam with double vaccinated guardians has been done away with. Fully vaccinated adults coming into the state were already exempted from compulsory testing.

“Children below 10 years of age along with double vaccinated parent(s)/ guardian(s) coming to Assam are hereby exempted from the mandatory COVID-19 testing," said the notification issued by Anurag Goel, principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare department.

The notification, however, added that "voluntary paid testing for such children shall be facilitated if the parents/ guardians so desire".

The government had already exempted all incoming passengers vaccinated with both doses of vaccine from mandatory testing on arrival by a notification issued earlier.

But passengers who have taken single dose or are not vaccinated at all, or are symptomatic even after receiving both the doses have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR testing at their own cost on arrival.

The orders are applicable for people entering the state through airports, railway stations, road border points, etc., the notification said.

The exemptions have been granted due to decreasing Covid positivity rate in the state as well as the country and also increasing number of vaccinated people.

Assam reported 137 new Covid infections on Sunday.

