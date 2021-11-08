This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The state government had already exempted all incoming passengers vaccinated with both doses of vaccine from mandatory testing on arrival
The Assam government has exempted children below 10 years of age from its mandatory Covid test guidelines for entering the state. In a notification, the health department said that mandatory Covid testing of children below 10 years of age entering Assam with double vaccinated guardians has been done away with. Fully vaccinated adults coming into the state were already exempted from compulsory testing.
“Children below 10 years of age along with double vaccinated parent(s)/ guardian(s) coming to Assam are hereby exempted from the mandatory COVID-19 testing," said the notification issued by Anurag Goel, principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare department.
