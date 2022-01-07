The Assam government has revised the timings of night curfew to 10 pm to 6 am, starting from Saturday (January 8). Also, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter hotels, restaurants, government offices, shopping malls, multiplexes, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in press conference on Covid situation in the state.

The chief minister said that the restaurants will be allowed to operate at 100% seating capacity with fully vaccinated persons. No standing customer will be allowed.

All schools up to Class VIII in Kamrup-Metropolitan district and up to Class V in all other districts will remain closed from January 8 and no physical classes are allowed till 30th January, the chief minister announced.

He also said that only Covid patients who fall under the BPL category will be provided free of cost treatment by Assam government.

So far, the state has recorded nine cases of highly infectious variant, Omicron. Of the seven new Omicron patients, six have no travel history, National Health Mission Director Lakshmanan S said.

"Genome sequencing test results of seven Covid-positive patients came yesterday and all have been infected with Omicron variant. Of them, only one had returned from a foreign country and others did not have any travel history," Lakshmanan told PTI.

Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika has tested positive for Covid and is in home isolation. "Yesterday I tested COVID positive. I have mild symptoms and I am in Home Isolation, following all Covid protocols and guidelines. Those who came in contact with me are requested to take necessary action accordingly," the minister wrote on Twitter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.