Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: The office of Director General Assam Rifles has invited application for the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022.

Interested candidates are advised to visit the Assam Rifles Official website - www.assamrifles.gov.in for updated details and submitting their application online.

The Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 1 September onward for enrolment into Group B and C posts against 1380 vacancies and 104 vacancies will be recruited for Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty) under Sports Quota.

Candidates should note that these vacancies are tentative and is subject to variations. The Assam Rifles has the right to make any change in the advertisement or cancel it without assigning any reasons.

Vacancies declared

Bridge & Road -17

Clerk- 287

Religious Teacher- 9

Operator Radio & Line-729

Radio Mechanic-72

Armourer- 48

Laboratory Assistant-13

Nursing Assistant-100

Veterinary Field Assistant- 10

AYA (Para-Medical)-15

Washerman- 80

Rifleman/ Riflewoman (GD) under Sports Quota-104

Total- 1484

Contact details

In case of any query, the following numbers may be contacted on any working day from 9am to 5pm - 0364-2585118, 0364-2585119, 8258923003.