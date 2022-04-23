This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Interested candidates are advised to visit the Assam Rifles Official website - www.assamrifles.gov.in for updated details and submitting their application online.
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: The office of Director General Assam Rifles has invited application for the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022.
The Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 1 September onward for enrolment into Group B and C posts against 1380 vacancies and 104 vacancies will be recruited for Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty) under Sports Quota.
Candidates should note that these vacancies are tentative and is subject to variations. The Assam Rifles has the right to make any change in the advertisement or cancel it without assigning any reasons.
