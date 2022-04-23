Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Assam Rifles invites application for 1484 posts. Know how to apply, other details here

Assam Rifles invites application for 1484 posts. Know how to apply, other details here

Interested candidates are advised to visit the Assam Rifles Official website - www.assamrifles.gov.in for updated details and submitting their application online.
1 min read . 02:34 PM IST Livemint

  • Interested candidates are advised to visit the Assam Rifles Official website - www.assamrifles.gov.in for updated details and submitting their application online.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: The office of Director General Assam Rifles has invited application for the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: The office of Director General Assam Rifles has invited application for the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022.

Interested candidates are advised to visit the Assam Rifles Official website - www.assamrifles.gov.in for updated details and submitting their application online. 

Interested candidates are advised to visit the Assam Rifles Official website - www.assamrifles.gov.in for updated details and submitting their application online. 

The Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 1 September onward for enrolment into Group B and C posts against 1380 vacancies and 104 vacancies will be recruited for Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty) under Sports Quota.

The Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 1 September onward for enrolment into Group B and C posts against 1380 vacancies and 104 vacancies will be recruited for Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty) under Sports Quota.

Candidates should note that these vacancies are tentative and is subject to variations. The Assam Rifles has the right to make any change in the advertisement or cancel it without assigning any reasons.

Candidates should note that these vacancies are tentative and is subject to variations. The Assam Rifles has the right to make any change in the advertisement or cancel it without assigning any reasons.

Vacancies declared

Vacancies declared

Bridge & Road -17

Bridge & Road -17

Clerk- 287

Clerk- 287

Religious Teacher- 9

Religious Teacher- 9

Operator Radio & Line-729

Operator Radio & Line-729

Radio Mechanic-72

Radio Mechanic-72

Armourer- 48

Armourer- 48

Laboratory Assistant-13

Laboratory Assistant-13

Nursing Assistant-100

Nursing Assistant-100

Veterinary Field Assistant- 10

Veterinary Field Assistant- 10

AYA (Para-Medical)-15

AYA (Para-Medical)-15

Washerman- 80

Washerman- 80

Rifleman/ Riflewoman (GD) under Sports Quota-104

Rifleman/ Riflewoman (GD) under Sports Quota-104

Total- 1484

Total- 1484

Contact details 

Contact details 

In case of any query, the following numbers may be contacted on any working day from 9am to 5pm - 0364-2585118, 0364-2585119, 8258923003.

In case of any query, the following numbers may be contacted on any working day from 9am to 5pm - 0364-2585118, 0364-2585119, 8258923003.

 

 