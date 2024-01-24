Assam Rifles jawan opens fire on colleagues in Manipur, injures six
Manipur Police states that an Assam Rifles Jawan opened fire on his colleagues at a battalion camp near the Indo-Myanmar border in South Manipur on Tuesday. Six jawans, all of whom are not from Manipur, were injured in the incident. The soldier who opened fire later shot himself.
This is a developing story, keep checking for further updates.
