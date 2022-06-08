Assam Rifles Recruitment: The minimum age is 18 years and maximum age 23 years. The upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.
Assam Rifles has released the notification for the recruitment of Tradesman Posts. A total of 1380 vacancies will be recruited for Havildar, Rifleman, Warrant Officer and Naib Subedar Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website assamrifles.gov.in The last date to apply is 20 July 2022.
Important dates:
The application process for these positions started on 6 June 2022. Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment 2022 rally to be held on 1 September 2020.
Age Limit:
Minimum age 18 years and maximum age 23 years. The upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.
10th pass candidates can apply for some posts, while 12th pass candidates can apply for some other posts. Candidates applying for some posts must be graduate and have a degree or diploma in the relevant trade.
A total of 1380 posts of Technical and Traderman will be filled through this recruitment drive. 17 posts for bridge and road assitant, 287 posts for clerk, 9 posts for teacher, 729 posts for operator radio and mechanic, 72 posts for radio mechanic, 48 posts for weapons assitant, 13 posts for lab assistant, 100 posts for nursing assistant, veterinary There are 10 posts for Field Assistant, 15 posts for helper (Para-Medical) and 80 posts for Washerman.
Applicants for these posts will be selected on the basis of Physical Quality Test, Physical Proficiency Test, Written Test, Skill Test, Medical Test.
