Assam Rifles soldier killed, 3 injured in armed attack on vehicle in Manipur’s Bishnupur

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and at least three others were injured after armed men ambushed a paramilitary vehicle in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Friday evening, officials said. The attack occurred around 6 pm in the Nambol Sabal Leikai area of the district, they added.

One of the officials said a group of gunmen ambushed the 407 Tata vehicle in which jawans of Assam Rifles were travelling that killed one.

The injured have been taken to a hospital by police and locals, another official said.