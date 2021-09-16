Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday informed that classes for Class X students in all high schools, high madrassas, residential schools and day boarding schools will resume from 20th September. Authorities of such schools will ensure that all employees and workers are fully vaccinated, he said.

“In the weekly Assam Cabinet, we took several major decisions regarding rhino protection, reopening of Class X, premium for crop insurance, developing seed farms, State holiday on Karam Puja, ending license system for rickshaws, funds for infrastructure work, among others," the chief minister said in a tweet.

Earlier this month, the state government said that it will reopen schools and colleges in a phased manner. Also. the direction was issued for the final year students of higher secondary, graduation and post-graduation.

Final year or final semester students of post-graduate, graduate, higher secondary, nursing and other technical courses were allowed to attend physical classes from 6 September. However, there was a condition that students must have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine. Before the start of physical classes, there was a three-day vaccination drive for students, faculty and staff.

Hostels of educational institutions were allowed to open only for the post-graduate, graduate and higher secondary final year students who are fully vaccinated.

To contain the spread of COVID-19 infections across the state, the Assam government announced that a night curfew will be imposed across all districts from 9 pm to 5 am.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.