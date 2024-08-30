Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Assam scraps 2-hour Jumma break; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lauds: 'Shed another vestige of colonial baggage'

Assam scraps 2-hour Jumma break; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lauds: 'Shed another vestige of colonial baggage'

Livemint

Assam scraps 2-hour Jumma break; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lauds: 'Shed another vestige of colonial baggage'

Assam scraps 2-hour Jumma break; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lauds: 'Shed another vestige of colonial baggage'

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweets, "By doing away with the 2-hour Jumma break, Assam Assembly has prioritised productivity and shed another vestige of colonial baggage. This practice was introduced by Muslim League’s Syed Saadulla in 1937. My gratitude to Speaker Biswajit Daimary and our legislators for this historical decision."

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.