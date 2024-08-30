Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweets, "By doing away with the 2-hour Jumma break, Assam Assembly has prioritised productivity and shed another vestige of colonial baggage. This practice was introduced by Muslim League’s Syed Saadulla in 1937. My gratitude to Speaker Biswajit Daimary and our legislators for this historical decision."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}