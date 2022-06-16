At least 18 districts in Assam are still experiencing heavy showers, with the inundation of fresh areas reported from Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Nalbari and Barpeta. Nearly 75,000 people have been affected by floods
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A fresh landslide due to torrential rains was reportedly seen near Kamakhya temple, atop Neelachal Hills in Assam’s Guwahati on Thursday. Due to this, the road to the temple has been blocked.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A fresh landslide due to torrential rains was reportedly seen near Kamakhya temple, atop Neelachal Hills in Assam’s Guwahati on Thursday. Due to this, the road to the temple has been blocked.
Earlier in the day, two children were crushed to death when a landslide led to a house collapse in the Azad Nagar area of Goalpara district, raising the toll due to floods and landslides in Assam this year rose to 44.
Earlier in the day, two children were crushed to death when a landslide led to a house collapse in the Azad Nagar area of Goalpara district, raising the toll due to floods and landslides in Assam this year rose to 44.
In Guwahati, three persons suffered injuries in the Noonmati area as multiple landslides were reported across the city.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Guwahati, three persons suffered injuries in the Noonmati area as multiple landslides were reported across the city.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Life has come to a standstill in the city due to continued waterlogging in most parts for the third consecutive day with areas such as Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagae, Zoo Road, Six Mile, Noonmati, Bhootnath, Maligaon figuring among the worst-affected.
Life has come to a standstill in the city due to continued waterlogging in most parts for the third consecutive day with areas such as Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagae, Zoo Road, Six Mile, Noonmati, Bhootnath, Maligaon figuring among the worst-affected.
Further, roads have been blocked in several areas, including Joypur in the Kharguli area, Bonda Colony, South Sarania, Amayapur in Geetanagar and 12 Mile, due to debris pileup.
Further, roads have been blocked in several areas, including Joypur in the Kharguli area, Bonda Colony, South Sarania, Amayapur in Geetanagar and 12 Mile, due to debris pileup.
The Centre had earlier issued 'red alert' for Assam and Meghalaya from Tuesday to Thursday and an 'orange alert' on Friday and Saturday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Centre had earlier issued 'red alert' for Assam and Meghalaya from Tuesday to Thursday and an 'orange alert' on Friday and Saturday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At least 18 districts in the state are still experiencing heavy showers, with the inundation of fresh areas reported from Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Nalbari and Barpeta. Nearly 75,000 people have been affected by floods.
At least 18 districts in the state are still experiencing heavy showers, with the inundation of fresh areas reported from Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Nalbari and Barpeta. Nearly 75,000 people have been affected by floods.
The water level in river Brahmaputra and its tributaries are on the rise, while river Manas was flowing above the danger mark in some places.
A portion of a bridge collapsed in the Subankhata area of the Baksa district on 15 June as a result of incessant rainfall and a rise in the water level of the Dihing River.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A portion of a bridge collapsed in the Subankhata area of the Baksa district on 15 June as a result of incessant rainfall and a rise in the water level of the Dihing River.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
According to the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 13 embankments were breached, 64 roads and a bridge has been damaged thus far due to heavy rain and flood.
According to the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 13 embankments were breached, 64 roads and a bridge has been damaged thus far due to heavy rain and flood.
The administration has urged people not to venture out of their homes unless necessary.
The administration has urged people not to venture out of their homes unless necessary.
Deputy commissioners in Lower Assam districts have also issued directives to educational institutions to suspend classes till Saturday as the regional meteorological centre's warned of ‘heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall’.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Deputy commissioners in Lower Assam districts have also issued directives to educational institutions to suspend classes till Saturday as the regional meteorological centre's warned of ‘heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall’.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
District authorities have opened seven camps and nine relief distribution centres for assisting locals. A total of 1,224 people have taken shelter in the relief camps – 677 alone in Kamrup Metropolitan.
District authorities have opened seven camps and nine relief distribution centres for assisting locals. A total of 1,224 people have taken shelter in the relief camps – 677 alone in Kamrup Metropolitan.