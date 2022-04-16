Assam: Severe storm kills 8 including a minor, 592 villages affected. Read here

The ASDMA bulletin, which was updated from April 14 to April 15 (till 8 pm), said that four persons were killed in Dibrugarh on Friday due to the massive storm. The deceased have been identified and included a 12 year-old. Three more persons lost their lives to the storm in Barpeta district on Thursday and a 15-year old boy died in lightning in Goalpara district, ASDMA said.

