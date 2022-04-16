Assam: Severe storm kills 8 including a minor, 592 villages affected. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The storm uprooted scores of trees and dozens of electric poles, damaged many houses at various places in the past few days, ASDMA said in the bulletin
GUWAHATI :
Even as yearly harvest festival 'Bohag Bihu' was being celebrated in Assam on 15 April, eight people lost their lives and over 20,000 people face destruction in over 592 villages as lightning and heavy storm known as 'Bordoisila' wreaked havoc in the state.
The ASDMA bulletin, which was updated from April 14 to April 15 (till 8 pm), said that four persons were killed in Dibrugarh on Friday due to the massive storm. The deceased have been identified and included a 12 year-old. Three more persons lost their lives to the storm in Barpeta district on Thursday and a 15-year old boy died in lightning in Goalpara district, ASDMA said.
"Four people were killed at Tingkhong area in Dibrugarh district on April 15 while three killed in Barpeta district and one in Goalpara district on April 14. A total of 20,286 people in 592 villages of Goalpara, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kamrup (Metro), Nalbari, Chirang, Darrang, Cachar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Udalguri, Kamrup district have affected in a severe storm hit the districts," said the ASDMA report.
The storm uprooted scores of trees and dozens of electric poles, damaged many houses at various places in the past few days, ASDMA said in the bulletin. At least 7,378 houses and other establishments have been damaged in the state during the last two days, it added.
The ASDMA report also stated that 5809 kutcha houses,655 pucca houses were partially damaged and 853 kutcha houses, 27 pucca houses were fully damaged. Apart from it, 34 other institutions in 12 districts were also affected by heavy rainfall and severe storm.
