Assam shakes up the micro loans universe

10 min read.10:45 PM ISTShayan Ghosh,Digambar Patowary
An attempt to rein in MFIs in the state on the eve of elections could finally force RBI to change the rules
Experts have pointed out that people in northeastern states are more consumerist, happy to take loans when it is easily available to spend on conspicuous consumption.
Having faced loan recovery agents for the past couple of years, Pravabati Bordoloi was no stranger to strong-arm tactics. But what really shook the 38-year-old was their threat to take away her tin roof, forcing her to take on more debt to repay existing loans.
A helper at an anganwadi centre at Rohdhola village in Nagaon district of central Assam, about 110km east of Guwahati, Bordoloi took a loan of ₹20,000 from a micro-finance institution (MFI) in 2018 to buy tools and equipment for her husband, a craftsman. Some 19 other women from the locality took loans—Bordoloi was among those who failed to repay on time.