Assam SLRC for Class IV results to release on 18 Oct: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The the written test results for Assam State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV posts will be announced on 18 October 2022, said state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on 17 October.
Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote, "I am happy to inform that "Assam State Level Recruitment Commission for Class- IV posts" is announcing its result for the written test on 18th October 2022. I hope this transparent process, will provide the youth of Assam an opportunity to serve the state."
The results will be announced by Board of Secondary Education Assam, SEBA. Following the announcement of results, candidates will be able to view their Assam Grade 3 and 4 Recruitment result on the official website –sebaonline.org.
The results of the exam was expected on 9 October, but reports said that the Assam Sarkari result has been delayed.
The Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 exam was conducted in the month of August. The recruitment exam for Grade 4 recruitment was held on 28 August, 2022.
A total of 26,442 vacancies are available in Grade 3 and Grade 4 level posts. The commission will hire 13,300 for Grade 3 and 13,341 people for Grade 4 posts.
