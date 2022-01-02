Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged government employees to spend quality time with their parents or in-laws on January 6 and 7 designated as special holidays.

"To uphold ancient Indian values, I urge Assam government employees to spend quality time with their parents/in-laws on January 6 and 7 designated as special holidays," the Assam Chief Minister tweeted.

"I request them to rededicate themselves to the cause of building a new Assam and new India with blessings of their parents," his tweet added.

Earlier, the Assam government in a notification said, "The government is pleased to allow state government employees to avail casual leave on January 6 and 7, 2022, suffixing the two holidays, the 8th and 9th of January 2022, being the 2nd Saturday and Sunday, so as to enable them to spend the aforesaid days with their living parents and parents-in-law."

Assam state government employees will get two-day casual leave and two days of holidays in the first week of January. The state government has also allowed ministers to spend time with their parents and in-laws during this time.

With inputs from ANI

