A tornado tore through parts of Barpeta district in Assam which according to the experts is a rare weather event.

Barpeta deputy commissioner Tej Prasad Bhushal while speaking to Hindustan Times said," The tornado was of very low intensity. It took place at Rowmari village in Chenga area of the district at 10:20am and lasted for a few minutes," . “Seven huts were damaged in the incident, but no deaths or injuries took place."

The tornado started from the banks of the Brahmaputra river, which flows close to Rowmari village, and remained restricted to a small area, he said.

A low-intensity tornado struck Assam's Barpeta district, taking the residents by surprise. There are no immediate reports of loss of life or property. Several residents shared photos and videos of the swirling column of air carrying dust and debris. pic.twitter.com/zxf5ZXz7PB — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) May 8, 2022

Meanwhile in another development, In a big relief to the people and administration, the IMD on Saturday announced that the cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal will not make landfall in either Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, but will move parallel to the coast.

The system, which has turned into a deep depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea, is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Sunday morning.

It lay centred about 280 km west-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 290 km southwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 1140 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1180 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha) at 5:30 pm on Saturday, the IMD said.

It will recurve and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal after nearing the North Andhra-Odisha coast, India Meteorological Department (IMD) DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

*With inputs from agencies