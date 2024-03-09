From Assam tea to elephant ride in Kaziranga National Park: 10 points from PM Modi's Assam trip
PM Modi hails ‘double-engine’ govt in Assam, says the state showed ‘unprecedented pace in infrastructure, health, energy
While calling the entire northeast his family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that Assam witnessed significant development in sectors like infrastructure, health, and energy. While addressing the public in Assam's Jorhat, PM Modi hailed the double-engine government of the state and lashed out at the Congress for neglecting its growth. During his Assam Visit, PM Modi inaugurated a range of projects worth ₹17,500 crore on Saturday and visited its popular tea gardens, Kaziranga National Park, and other areas. Here are the top updates from PM Modi's visit to Assam.