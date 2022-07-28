Assam: Terror module linked to international terror outfits busted, 11 detained

The Chief Minister said that there are reports of Ansarul Islam militants being active in the state and efforts are on to nab them. Ansarul Islam was earlier called the Ansarul Bangla Team and five alleged members of the outfit were first arrested from Barpeta in March this year and since then nearly 20 persons have been nabbed so far. Acting Director General of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had then said that Ansarul Islam was involved in the killing of bloggers, artists, poets and those who did not follow radical fundamentalism or had an independent train of thoughts, the report added.