Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has revealed plans to release job advertisements for 22,000 positions in the coming two months as part of an initiative to hire 100,000 individuals for government roles during the current BJP-led administration.

During an official event, Sarma personally handed out appointment letters to 514 successful candidates from the recent Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), aimed at filling Class-III and Class-IV vacancies across multiple government departments.

“The total number of government jobs offered till date during his term as the chief minister stands at 87,402", Sarma said.

Also Read: Assam to table bill to ban polygamy in state assembly, CM Sarma says, 'Will include issue of love jihad'

"Within a month or two, advertisements for recruitment to fill another 22,000 vacancies will be published. That will take the total number of recruitments to well above the 1-lakh promised earlier," he said on Sunday.

During the 2021 assembly election campaign in Assam, the BJP made a commitment to create 100,000 government job opportunities.

Sarma explained that the state cabinet had formally approved the plan to offer these 100,000 jobs to unemployed youths in Assam during its initial meeting in 2021. However, due to the disruptions caused by the second and third waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire process was delayed.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma says his govt aims to completely withdraw AFSPA from Assam by 2023-end

"The recruitment process was expedited after the spread subsided and by the second anniversary celebrations of the current dispensation in the state, appointment letter distribution to around 86,000 job seekers was completed," he stated.

(With inputs from PTI)