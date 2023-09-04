‘Assam to advertise 22,000 govt jobs in 2 months’, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Assam CM to release job ads for 22,000 positions as part of plan to hire 100,000 individuals for government roles.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has revealed plans to release job advertisements for 22,000 positions in the coming two months as part of an initiative to hire 100,000 individuals for government roles during the current BJP-led administration.
