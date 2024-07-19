Assam to become Muslim-majority state in less than 20 years, nobody can stop it, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has again reiterated his claim that the Muslim population in the state is growing around 30% every 10 years, and the demography of the state will change in less than 20 years as the community will become the majority by 2041.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published19 Jul 2024, 07:11 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has again reiterated his claim that the Muslim population in the state is growing around 30% every 10 years, and the demography of the state will change in less than 20 years as the community will become the majority by 2041. 

Addressing at a press conference in Guwahati on Friday, the Assam Chief Minister said “In 2011, 1.4 crore Muslims were there in Assam. By 2041, Assam will become a Muslim-majority state. It is a reality and nobody can stop it.” 

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 07:11 PM IST
