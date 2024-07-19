Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Assam to become Muslim-majority state in less than 20 years, nobody can stop it, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam to become Muslim-majority state in less than 20 years, nobody can stop it, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has again reiterated his claim that the Muslim population in the state is growing around 30% every 10 years, and the demography of the state will change in less than 20 years as the community will become the majority by 2041.

Assam to become Muslim-majority state in less than 20 years, nobody can stop it, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has again reiterated his claim that the Muslim population in the state is growing around 30% every 10 years, and the demography of the state will change in less than 20 years as the community will become the majority by 2041.

Addressing at a press conference in Guwahati on Friday, the Assam Chief Minister said “In 2011, 1.4 crore Muslims were there in Assam. By 2041, Assam will become a Muslim-majority state. It is a reality and nobody can stop it."

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Taking to microblogging platform X

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.