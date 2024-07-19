Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has again reiterated his claim that the Muslim population in the state is growing around 30% every 10 years, and the demography of the state will change in less than 20 years as the community will become the majority by 2041.

Addressing at a press conference in Guwahati on Friday, the Assam Chief Minister said “In 2011, 1.4 crore Muslims were there in Assam. By 2041, Assam will become a Muslim-majority state. It is a reality and nobody can stop it."

