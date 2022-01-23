Official authorities on Sunday confirmed that industrialist Ratan Tata will be bestowed with the highest civilian award of Assam 'Asom Baibhav', news agency ANI reported.

Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi will confer the award to the former chairman of Tata sons on 24 January, 2022 in Guwahati.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also attend the ceremony.

