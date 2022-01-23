Assam to confer highest civilian award Asom Baibhav on Ratan Tata1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2022, 07:34 PM IST
Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi will confer the award to the former chairman of Tata sons on 24 January, 2022 in Guwahati.
Official authorities on Sunday confirmed that industrialist Ratan Tata will be bestowed with the highest civilian award of Assam 'Asom Baibhav', news agency ANI reported.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also attend the ceremony.
