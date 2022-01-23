Assam to confer highest civilian award Asom Baibhav on Ratan Tata

Assam to confer highest civilian award Asom Baibhav on Ratan Tata1 min read . 07:34 PM IST
Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi will confer the award to the former chairman of Tata sons on 24 January, 2022 in Guwahati.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi will confer the award to the former chairman of Tata sons on 24 January, 2022 in Guwahati.
Official authorities on Sunday confirmed that industrialist Ratan Tata will be bestowed with the highest civilian award of Assam 'Asom Baibhav', news agency ANI reported.
Official authorities on Sunday confirmed that industrialist Ratan Tata will be bestowed with the highest civilian award of Assam 'Asom Baibhav', news agency ANI reported.
Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi will confer the award to the former chairman of Tata sons on 24 January, 2022 in Guwahati.
Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi will confer the award to the former chairman of Tata sons on 24 January, 2022 in Guwahati.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also attend the ceremony.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also attend the ceremony.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!