Assam to end mandatory Covid testing on arrival at airports from tomorrow. Details

Assam to end mandatory Covid testing on arrival at airports from tomorrow. Details

1 min read . 03:11 PM IST Livemint

  • Covid testing for patients visiting hospitals for emergency, OPD services will also be discontinued 

The Assam government on Mondayy said that mandatory Covid testing on arrival at airports, railway stations and road border points will be discontinued from Tuesday (15th February). Covid testing for patients visiting hospitals for emergency, OPD services will also be discontinued except for symptomatic patients.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state government will withdraw all Covid compulsory testing facilities at airports, railway stations and hospitals from February 15. 

“Also, all restrictions inclucing night curfew, social-religious gatherings including other curbs shall stand withdrawn. Detailed notification on Feb 14," he announced on Twitter. 

