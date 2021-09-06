Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam to reopen schools, colleges in a phased manner from today. Check details

Assam to reopen schools, colleges in a phased manner from today. Check details

Assam, Sep 05 (ANI): A worker sanitizes a classroom of Assam Jatiya Bidyalay ahead of its reopening from 6th September following Covid-19 protocols, in Guwahati on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 07:19 AM IST Livemint

Hostels of educational institutions are allowed to open only for the post-graduate, graduate and higher secondary final year students who are fully vaccinated.

Assam will reopen schools and colleges in a phased manner from Monday. The direction in this regard was issued on Friday for the final year students of higher secondary, graduation and post-graduation.

According to the new directives, final year or final semester students of post-graduate, graduate, higher secondary, nursing and other technical courses shall be allowed to attend physical classes from September six, if they have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine. Before the start of physical classes, there was a three-day vaccination drive for students, faculty and staff, the minister said.

Hostels of educational institutions are allowed to open only for the post-graduate, graduate and higher secondary final year students who are fully vaccinated.

To contain the spread of COVID-19 infections across the state, the Assam government announced that a night curfew will be imposed across all districts from 9 pm to 5 am.

In case test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches more than 10 cases in the last seven days, jurisdictional District Magistrate will notify such areas as total containment zones and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID, the Assam government said in its new directives that will be effective from today until further orders.

