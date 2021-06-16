Assam government will try to replicate the success stories of the Gujarat model in the power sector along with its state-of the art technological interventions to turn three power companies in the state to profitable ventures, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A delegation of the Assam Power department, led by Power Minister Bimal Bora will soon visit the western state to understand its best practices, the chief minister said while holding a virtual meeting with the Gujarat Energy Minister Saurabh Bhai Patel and senior officials of the Urja Vikas Nigam Limited on Tuesday night.

Patel, giving a brief overview of the power sector of his state and the initiatives taken by the Urja Vikas Nigam Limited since Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister, said these measures have led to a turnaround for qualitative development in Gujarat's power sector.

He requested Sarma to send a delegation to witness the innovative and progressive steps taken for the development of the energy sector in his state.

Sarma said that in spite of the steps taken so far, the three power companies- Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) and Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) - have not been able to establish themselves as profitable ventures.

Measures are now being taken to share the expertise of an energy rich state in the country to help the three power companies of Assam to turn into profit making ventures, he said.

The chief minister in a meeting with officials of the three power companies in the state on Monday had called for linking the revenue collection with promotion of qualitative performance and active service delivery system to the consumers.

He had expressed his concern over the fall in revenue collection and consequent loss, urging the power companies to work on strategies to plug the reasons responsible for revenue loss.

The Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited gave a power point presentation highlighting all the best practices adopted by the agency for a power surplus state during the meeting.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

