Amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pointed out the state government is not planning to impose any new restrictions as of now.

“As long as we don’t have pressure on hospital beds, there will be no new restrictions or standard operating procedures," Sarma said

The chief minister pointed out, though the number of new cases is high, hospitalisation rate is at 12%.

The CM today attended a COVID review meeting in the state. “The cabinet discussed the COVID situation in the state in details," Sarma told reporters, as quoted by PTI.

Assam on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, with 8,339 people testing positive for the disease. The tally in the northeastern state climbed to 6,70,128 with the detection of the fresh cases, according to official data.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 8,072 infections, and on Monday, 6,982 cases were logged.

Vaccination

Speaking on vaccination status in the state, Sarna said the state government is looking to complete full inoculation of all eligible population with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine by February 15.

He said, “We want to ensure at least more than 90 per cent coverage by February 15."

Leave for employee

Sarma said the Cabinet has approved a period of seven days as leave for state government employees who test positive for the disease in line with the current SOP. “Earlier, there was no definite leave period given for employees who are COVID positive. Now, they will have to join duty on the eighth day of testing positive unless they are hospitalised."

