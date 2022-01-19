Assam to tighten COVID curbs? Here's what CM says as cases surge

Assam to tighten COVID curbs? Here's what CM says as cases surge1 min read . 08:41 PM IST
- As long as we don’t have pressure on hospital beds, there will be no new restrictions or standard operating procedures, Sarma said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pointed out the state government is not planning to impose any new restrictions as of now.
Amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pointed out the state government is not planning to impose any new restrictions as of now.
“As long as we don’t have pressure on hospital beds, there will be no new restrictions or standard operating procedures," Sarma said
“As long as we don’t have pressure on hospital beds, there will be no new restrictions or standard operating procedures," Sarma said
The chief minister pointed out, though the number of new cases is high, hospitalisation rate is at 12%.
The chief minister pointed out, though the number of new cases is high, hospitalisation rate is at 12%.
The CM today attended a COVID review meeting in the state. “The cabinet discussed the COVID situation in the state in details," Sarma told reporters, as quoted by PTI.
The CM today attended a COVID review meeting in the state. “The cabinet discussed the COVID situation in the state in details," Sarma told reporters, as quoted by PTI.
Assam on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, with 8,339 people testing positive for the disease. The tally in the northeastern state climbed to 6,70,128 with the detection of the fresh cases, according to official data.
Assam on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, with 8,339 people testing positive for the disease. The tally in the northeastern state climbed to 6,70,128 with the detection of the fresh cases, according to official data.
On Tuesday, the state had reported 8,072 infections, and on Monday, 6,982 cases were logged.
On Tuesday, the state had reported 8,072 infections, and on Monday, 6,982 cases were logged.
Vaccination
Vaccination
Speaking on vaccination status in the state, Sarna said the state government is looking to complete full inoculation of all eligible population with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine by February 15.
Speaking on vaccination status in the state, Sarna said the state government is looking to complete full inoculation of all eligible population with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine by February 15.
He said, “We want to ensure at least more than 90 per cent coverage by February 15."
He said, “We want to ensure at least more than 90 per cent coverage by February 15."
Leave for employee
Leave for employee
Sarma said the Cabinet has approved a period of seven days as leave for state government employees who test positive for the disease in line with the current SOP. “Earlier, there was no definite leave period given for employees who are COVID positive. Now, they will have to join duty on the eighth day of testing positive unless they are hospitalised."
Sarma said the Cabinet has approved a period of seven days as leave for state government employees who test positive for the disease in line with the current SOP. “Earlier, there was no definite leave period given for employees who are COVID positive. Now, they will have to join duty on the eighth day of testing positive unless they are hospitalised."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!