A bus and a truck collided in Golaghat district, resulting in the death of 12 people and injuring 25 others. The accident took place in the Balijan area near Dergaon.

Assam: A bus, carrying passengers, collided with a truck on Wednesday morning resulting in the death of at least 12 lives and leaving 25 others injured in the Balijan area near Dergaon in Golaghat district of Assam. Rajen Singh, Superintendent of Police of Golaghat district told ANI that, the accident occurred at around 5 am on Wednesday. Also Read: Lorry carrying train coach meets with accident in Bihar, days after plane loaded truck got stuck under bridge | Watch "The bus carrying a team was going towards Tilinga Mandir from the Kamarbandha area of Golaghat district. The bus collided with a truck in the Balijan area and the truck was coming in the opposite direction from Jorhat's side. 10 bodies were recovered from the site and sent to Dergaon CHC. 27 injured persons were referred to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital where two people succumbed to their injuries," Rajen Singh said. Furthermore, CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote in a post on X, “HCM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his deep anguish at the horrific bus accident in Dergaon and offers his condolences to the bereaved families. The local administration is providing all necessary support to the injured in this difficult hour. Prayers for their swift recovery."

Meanwhile, PMO said, “Pained by the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Golaghat, Assam. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

After the incident, residents promptly responded by rushing to the scene and actively participating in rescue operations.

"Our investigation is on and we will take action as per law," Rajen Singh said.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from ANI)

