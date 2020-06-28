Assam: Two more die after floods worsen, nearly 9.3 lakh people hit

Its tributaries Burhi Dihing at Chenimari in Dibrugarh, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Kopili at Kampur in Nagaon, Puthimari at NH Road Crossing in Kamrup, Pagladiya at NT Road Crossing in Nalbari, Manas at NH Road Crossing at Barpeta, Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta and Sankosh at Golakganj in Dhubri are flowing above the danger mark.