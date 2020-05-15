Assam urges Centre to extend lockdown by 2 more weeks

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today said that he has written to the Centre about extending the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 18.

Addressing a press conference here, Sonowal said all states were supposed to give their feedback on the extension of the lockdown today, and the Assam government has already conveyed its stand to the Centre.

The state has also conveyed its views on the relaxations it wants in the fourth phase of the lockdown, Sonowal said.

"Let the Government of India take a view on that. I don't want to say much about this now. All the states have written to the Centre, which will take a decision on the extension," he added.

We have sent our written recommendation that we want this lockdown to be continued. Let Government of India take a view because it is not a single step, to take recommendations, but many steps have to be considered: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Ccjpr8Xqpj — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus patients in Assam has risen to 87 with 43 active cases, one migrated out of the state, two deaths and 40 cured and discharged from the hospitals.

Assam on Thursday released a fresh set of standard operating procedures to be followed while dealing with passengers returning to the state from other parts of the country by trains.

The procedures list out how passengers will be dealt with once they enter Assam and get down at various stations.

All train passengers to Assam, irrespective of their boarding stations, will be first put in institutional quarantine.

Symptomatic passengers will undergo detailed medical examination at the de-boarding station, and, if necessary, they will undergo isolated institutional quarantine facility at the de-boarding station. Otherwise, they will proceed for the institutional quarantine facility arranged by the Deputy Commissioner of destination district, according to the SOP.

Asymptomatic passengers will be handed over to representatives of destination districts for onward journey in officially provided vehicles to the district headquarters and then onwards to the institutional quarantine facilities.

However, pregnant women, citizens above 75, families with children below 10, disabled persons and those who have to attend funerals will be allowed home quarantine, provided they are asymptomatic.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated