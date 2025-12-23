Assam violence: Internet suspended in Karbi Anglong districts after fresh clash over eviction of ‘encroachers’

Internet services have been suspended in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts of Assam after two groups clashed again over the issue of eviction of ‘encroachers’, officials said on Tuesday, December 23. The internet has been suspended temporarily and shall be restored when the law and order situation improves in the districts. The orders shall remain in force until further orders.

While internet services remain shut, services such as voice calls and broadband connectivity on the telephones lines will remain functional. “It is, however, clarified that voice calls and broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines shall remain functional during this period,” the order stated.

At least eight persons were injured in the clashes. To disperse the crowd, the police resorted to lathicharge and also fired tear-gas shells.

In an official order, the Home and Political Department said in the interest of maintaining greater public peace and tranquility, and to prevent any deterioration of the present situation, internet services have been temporarily suspended.

On the violence situation in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, Assam DGP Harmeet Singh said, “A huge crowd has been gathered here from yesterday. I met the protestors and spoke with them. Last night, their leader was taken to Guwahati for a medical check-up as the doctors thought that his health was deteriorating because of the hunger strike, but someone spread misinformation that he is being arrested.”

“Today, they tried to take over the bridge, and when we tried to stop them, they attacked us. Crude bombs and stones were thrown. I was attacked with bows and arrows... The government is talking to them, and a date has been set for the. The Chief Minister has given them a date, and then the hunger strike was withdrawn. But, they have burnt all the shops, and 48 policemen have been injured until now.”

He also urged the protesters to stop vandalism, assuring them that the Assam government was ready to find a solution. He further added that action will be taken against miscreants. Also Read | Protesters torch local body chief's house in Assam's Diphu after 12 day hunger strike; 4 injured in police firing

“I want to give the message that the protestors should stop, and by doing this, they are not going to get anything. The government is ready to find a solution... Violence does not get anything for anybody. We have all the videos and the faces, we will take legal actions,” he said.

Why clashes have erupted? Dozens of people belonging to several political and social organisations were on a hunger strike for past 12 days, demanding removal of the illegal settlers. A day earlier, the residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief was set on fire by agitators.

Minister Ranoj Pegu said, “A section of the people are angry that the encroachers are settling on PGR and VGR land, and there was an attempt to evict them last year, but a petition was filed in the Gauhati High Court, which passed an interim order staying the eviction process.”