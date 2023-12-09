Kapil Sibal tells Supreme Court ‘Assam was part of Myanmar’; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma retorts ‘a lawyer says anything...'
The Supreme Court has directed the Centre and the Assam government to provide extensive data, including those on the number of Bangladeshi immigrants granted Indian citizenship in Assam between January 1, 1966 and March 25, 1971.
As the Supreme Court deals with the inflow of ‘illegal migrants’ into Assam, a debate arose between senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Assam Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma overt the origin of the state Assam. Advocate Kapil Sibal had in Supreme Court remarked that Assam was “earlier a part of Myanmar".